Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is taken into police custody after gaining access into the KGNS News station.

The man was seen abandoning his car near the corner of Springfield Avenue and Del Mar Boulevard and quickly ran barefoot through the parking lot gate and toward the main entrance of KGNS.

Security camera shows the non-employee inside the lobby.

Once inside, he told a KGNS employee there was a bomb in his car.

Fortunately, LPD officers were right behind him and took him into custody.

LPD says a welfare check was made at the man’s home.

At this time, no charges have been made.

