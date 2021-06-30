Advertisement

Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is taken into police custody after gaining access into the KGNS News station.

The man was seen abandoning his car near the corner of Springfield Avenue and Del Mar Boulevard and quickly ran barefoot through the parking lot gate and toward the main entrance of KGNS.

Security camera shows the non-employee inside the lobby.

Once inside, he told a KGNS employee there was a bomb in his car.

Fortunately, LPD officers were right behind him and took him into custody.

LPD says a welfare check was made at the man’s home.

At this time, no charges have been made.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Car accident on Meadow and Market
Five injured in overnight accident on Meadow and Market
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
Man accused of robbery
Man accused of robbing man at local park

Latest News

m
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for sexual assault
Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for sexual assault
u
UISD uniform vouchers
a
Alleged undocumented immigrant found dead off highway