Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for sexual assault

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man will be serving 10 years of probation for sexual assault.

The Webb County Assistant District Attorney Joaquin Rodriguez presented closing arguments in the State versus Ricardo Maldonado on Wednesday.

The case unfolded in 2016 when a woman said Maldonado had assaulted her.

Maldonado pleaded guilty to sexual assault at a previous court date.

