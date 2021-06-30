Advertisement

Modern Glam with Brenda shows us summer hairstyles

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer time is a time to unwind and relax. While most of us take a break and enjoy our lazy days, there’s still many ways we can look good.

Modern Glam with Brenda joined us today to talk to us about time-saving ideas on how to do our hair.

Whether it’s for the pool or out-of-town trips, check out some of the quick styles you can use for all of summer’s activities.

Brenda Martinez, with Modern Glam, is a certified microblading artists and also offers lashes, braids, and extensions -- among other services.

Modern Glam With Brenda can be reached through their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Car accident on Meadow and Market
Five injured in overnight accident on Meadow and Market
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
Man accused of robbery
Man accused of robbing man at local park
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

Latest News

Modern GLAM With Brenda
Modern GLAM
File photo: Harmony
Harmony employees to receive pay raise
Harmony employees to receive raise
Harmony employees to receive pay raise
Chick-fil-a
Chick-Fil-A to kick off July with Cookies for Hope fundraiser