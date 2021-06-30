Pet of the Week: Scarlet

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week, pretty little Scarlet is looking for a place to call home.

Scarlet was rescued from the city animal shelter, she is about five and a half years old, so she’s not going to get any bigger.

She is an Australian Sheppard-mix but like a Corgi she waddles when she walks.

Scarlet is a very loyal pooch that loves the company of other fellow female dogs, and will be protective of other pets as well as owners.

If you would like to adopt Scarlet you can head contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society, their number is (956) 724-8364.

