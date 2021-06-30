Police searching for woman accused of stealing wallet

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a woman tied to a recent theft case.

The Laredo Police Department posted pictures a woman who allegedly stole a wallet from a shopping cart at a local grocery store.

The woman was caught on camera wearing a white colored tank shirt, sunglasses and leaving in a black vehicle.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this woman, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

