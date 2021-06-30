Renovations to downtown H-E-B to reach $6 million
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Renovations to the former H-E-B building in downtown Laredo are set to begin.
Commissioners court agreed to enter into a construction contract with Summit Building and Design on Monday morning, turning the old H-E-B into the new Webb County Sheriff’s Office.
The project will cost over $6 million and will take about 10 months to complete.
