Renovations to downtown H-E-B to reach $6 million

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Renovations to the former H-E-B building in downtown Laredo are set to begin.

Commissioners court agreed to enter into a construction contract with Summit Building and Design on Monday morning, turning the old H-E-B into the new Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

The project will cost over $6 million and will take about 10 months to complete.

