Traffic stop leads to discovery of undocumented immigrants in trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A traffic stop along I-35 leads to an immigration bust and even more potential legal hot water for the driver.

It happened at about 4 on Tuesday afternoon when DPS troopers pulled over an 18 wheeler along mile marker 22.

When they opened up the trailer, they reportedly found several undocumented immigrants inside.

Not only that but the driver was apparently wanted on a parole violation and at last check he was being questioned.

There’s no word yet on how many people were inside the trailer or what the suspect’s parole violation was for, but KGNS will keep you update as those details become available.

