UISD to hand out vouchers for uniforms

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District will begin handing out uniform vouchers to parents who qualify.

This year, applications must be filled out and submitted online.

There is a financial income qualification that must be met and will be verified by documentation that must be uploaded together with the application.

“Once the application gets approved, they will receive a phone call from our administrations and family department and as soon as they receive that phone call, they will be scheduled for July 12, 13, and 14 when the vouchers are going to take place,” said Carmen Davila.

UISD officials went on to remind parents that the district’s dress code will be enforced this school year, and the first day of school is August 16th.

