Advertisement

Who will stop the rain?

Blue days, black nights
Blue days, black nights(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For once, it is mid-summer and Laredo is cooler than most places across the U.S.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out rather wet and muggy in the mid 70s and see a high of 95 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Then on Thursday, we’ll see a high 0f 97 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Not much is going to change from here on out regarding temperatures; however, we will see some higher chances of rain.

On Friday, we’ll see a high of 98 degrees.

As we head into Fourth of July weekend, we’ll hit a high of 97 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

We could see a 40 percent chance of rain on Independence Day, which will carry on into next week.

Overall, make sure to have a back up plan incase Mother Nature plans to rain on your parade.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Local priest arrested for public intoxication
Car accident on Meadow and Market
Five injured in overnight accident on Meadow and Market
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
More than 50 people missing between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo
Man accused of robbery
Man accused of robbing man at local park
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Yolanda Villarreal has your Tuesday morning forecast
Cool for the summer
Cool for the summer
Cool for the summer
Yolanda Villarreal
Rainy days and Mondays