Who will stop the rain?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For once, it is mid-summer and Laredo is cooler than most places across the U.S.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out rather wet and muggy in the mid 70s and see a high of 95 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Then on Thursday, we’ll see a high 0f 97 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Not much is going to change from here on out regarding temperatures; however, we will see some higher chances of rain.

On Friday, we’ll see a high of 98 degrees.

As we head into Fourth of July weekend, we’ll hit a high of 97 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

We could see a 40 percent chance of rain on Independence Day, which will carry on into next week.

Overall, make sure to have a back up plan incase Mother Nature plans to rain on your parade.

