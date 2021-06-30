Zapata authorities asking for help identifying child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities in Zapata are asking for the community’s help in identifying a young child.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office posted the picture a young boy on its Facebook page in hopes of receiving information regarding the child’s identity.

They say his first name is possibly Jesus.

If you have any information, you can contact Zapata officials at 956-765-9960.

