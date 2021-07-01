Advertisement

Agents discover fraudulent documents during four separate inspections

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents continue to see fraudulent documents being used as a means to enter the U.S.

Agents at the I-35 checkpoint encountered two passengers on board a commercial bus who presented passports and ID that were determined to be fake.

Later that afternoon, a man aboard a taxi also presented fake documents as well.

The very next day, Hebbronville agents foiled a human smuggling case at the FM 1017 checkpoint where a driver and passenger presented fraudulent ID’s and were placed under arrest.

The final incident happened when agents encountered two subjects on a commercial bus who presented fake ID cards during their inspection.

All fraud documents were seized by Border Patrol and the individuals were taken into custody.

