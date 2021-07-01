Auto Theft Taskforce encourages community to get car inspections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LPD’s Auto Theft Taskforce is encouraging people to get their cars checked out.

The taskforce is offering its “68A” inspections which are required by the state whenever a car is bought used, fixed up, or built.

These inspections help register the cars and are done to make sure the cars are in good working condition.

Another benefit is that they check the vehicle identification number to make sure there aren’t any stolen parts, which could avoid a lot of headaches.

“This morning, a gentlemen came in,” said Lieutenant Ruben Yanez. “He bought a vehicle somewhere out of town. He bought it and he was trying to register the vehicle; he came her to get an inspection and upon inspecting the vehicle, it turned out to be stolen. So we had to recover that vehicle. So now he’s out a vehicle and he’s out the money he paid for the vehicle.”

The taskforce is only accepting inspections by appointment by calling 795-2339.

