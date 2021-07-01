City holds one dose vaccine drive for truck drivers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, this time for those in the transportation industry.

Truck drivers are among the nation’s essential workers, but finding time to get vaccinated might be hard as they are constantly on the road.

But on Wednesday, truckers were pulling over to the curb- not for a delivery, but for a vaccine.

Tractors lined up for the COVID-19 shot.

“We make a lot of stops, and I’ve been hearing about new variants, so I came at the right time,” said Josue Cabrales.

These truck drivers are at ease now that they are vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the city, ALFA, and the Texas Army National Guard invited commercial drivers to get a shot.

They were prepared for as many as 500 people to show up.

The vaccine drive was set up on the side of the road off FM1472 and focused on offering the Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine in order to make it convenient for these drivers as they take on their important role.

“Well, these are our essential and they’re all over international, in the United States, across the Americas,” said Councilmember Vanessa Perez.

Many of these truckers serve the entire nation, and with the new delta variant, officials say the vaccine is key to limit the spread.

“Whether it be bathroom paper, or other medical supply, fuel, you name it... it’s important for the national infrastructure that truck drivers are vaccinated and they don’t have to worry about the delta variant or some other virus,” said Captain Cesar Merla, from the Texas Army National Guard.

With constant travel and deadlines to deliver items, these truck drivers spared some time to get the shot.

“Many of the warehouses where I go to have many people there,” said Samuel Zapata, a commercial driver.

Some didn’t think they would be getting vaccinated while on duty, saying it was an unexpected surprise.

“Many of the people at my company had already gotten the shot so I was next in line,” said Josue.

The goal was to vaccinate at least 90 commercial drivers on Wednesday.

If you would like to get vaccinated, the Army National Guard is inviting those 12 and older to get vaccinated Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

For times and locations, you can look below:

COVID-19 vaccination sites (KGNS)

