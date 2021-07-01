Advertisement

City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events around the city

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Independence Day Weekend right around the corner, the city has big plans to celebrate the red, white, and blue.

Over the course of two days, citizens will have several chances to show their patriotic pride.

Swimming, live music, grilling, a watermelon eating contest, and, of course, fireworks, are some of the things you can look forward to.

Check out all the details as the City explains what we can expect this weekend.

