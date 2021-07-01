Laredo College officially accepts president’s resignation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Board of Trustuees has announced that they have now accepted the resignation letter of their current president.

On July 15, Dr. Ricardo J. Solis will officially resign from his position after more than five years as president.

Dr. Solis has accepted the role to lead South Texas College in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Dr. Solis is an advocate for academic achievement. It has been a privilege to have a visionary leader with steadfast commitment and dedication in our community,” Laredo College Board President Lupita Zepeda said. “The board was advised recently of his new employment opportunity and begun the process to select a qualified interim president to ensure a smooth transition and continue with the strong leadership which has characterized Laredo College.”

Zepeda also stated that the board is working to find the college’s next president.

