Advertisement

Laredo libraries offering summer camps for just about everybody

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer is here and so are the summer camps!

Jackie Flores, in charge of the children’s department at the Joe A. Guerra Library Branch, joined us to tell us all about the programs they’re offering.

Some things to look forward to? Well, everyday is something different.

They also didn’t forget about the teens! The Teen Advisory Board is open to high school students who get to plan, prepare, and participate in creating new programs for the community.

‘Pizza & Pages’, a book club for teens, is also a part of the summer fun. The club gets underway every second and fourth Wednesday of the month with a starting date of July 14th.

Adults aren’t getting left out either; they can join a gardening club.

For more information you can call 795-2400 or visit laredolibrary.org.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol
Former President Trump visits McAllen
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Authorities asking for information regarding child
Zapata authorities asking for help identifying child
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Alleged undocumented immigrant found dead off highway
Alleged undocumented immigrant found dead off highway

Latest News

Agents encounter fraud documents
Agents discover fraudulent documents during four separate inspections
Laredo Library Summer Camps
Laredo Library Summer Kids Camp
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events around the city
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events
Laredo 4th of July Event