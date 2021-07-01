Laredo libraries offering summer camps for just about everybody

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer is here and so are the summer camps!

Jackie Flores, in charge of the children’s department at the Joe A. Guerra Library Branch, joined us to tell us all about the programs they’re offering.

Some things to look forward to? Well, everyday is something different.

They also didn’t forget about the teens! The Teen Advisory Board is open to high school students who get to plan, prepare, and participate in creating new programs for the community.

‘Pizza & Pages’, a book club for teens, is also a part of the summer fun. The club gets underway every second and fourth Wednesday of the month with a starting date of July 14th.

Adults aren’t getting left out either; they can join a gardening club.

For more information you can call 795-2400 or visit laredolibrary.org.

