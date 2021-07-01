Advertisement

Laredo Police to launch “Watch Your Car” Month

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the month of July officially underway, the local authorities are launching a campaign that seeks to get drivers to take care of their vehicles.

On Thursday morning, the Laredo Police Department will proclaim watch your car month.

Officers will go over just some of the many ways residents can prevent grand theft and vehicle burglaries.

That event will take place at 9 a.m. at City Council Chambers.

