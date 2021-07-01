Advertisement

Laredo Sector BP airlifts migrant to hospital

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector, agents found four undocumented migrants near a ranch.

The agents for the west station found the group near Galvan Ranch.

According to the post, information states that one of the undocumented individuals collapsed as agents were attending them.

The individual received emergency treatment and was then taken via helicopter to a nearby hospital.

