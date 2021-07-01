LISD to offer gold and veterans program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The LISD Athletic Department is continuing its gold card program for senior citizens and U.S. Veterans wanting to attend any LISD UIL event.

The gold and veterans’ card can be used for free admission to any UIL athletic, musical, band and or theatrical events held by the district.

To be eligible for a gold card, senior citizens must live within LISD boundaries, be at least 60 years of age or older and have an ID.

To be eligible for the veteran’s card, vets must show their DD214 card and or U.S. Department of veteran’s affairs card.

The cards will be free and will be available at the LISD athletic office.

For more information on the cards, seniors can call the LISD athletic office at 273-1220, Monday, July 5 to Friday July 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

