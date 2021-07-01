Man accused of discharging firearm on San Bernardo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a shots fired call on San Bernardo.

Laredo Police arrested 31-year-old Ruben Mendoza in the case.

The incident happened on June 29 when officers were called out to the intersection of Del Mar and San Bernardo Avenue.

The caller told police that the driver of a white pick up truck had fired shots under the overpass.

Police searched the area and were able to locate a vehicle matching the description at a hotel at the 7000 block of San Bernardo.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and found a firearm and spent casing inside Mendoza’s vehicle.

He was charged with discharging a firearm.

