Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reinforces health restrictions amid COVID cases

Nuevo Laredo reinforces health restrictions amid COVID cases
Nuevo Laredo reinforces health restrictions amid COVID cases(KGNS)
By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID cases are rising in Tamaulipas, placing our sister city back on red alert.

The city of Nuevo Laredo is returning to phase one, which means new health restrictions are being put in place by state officials.

At least 16 other cities in the state are also being included in these measures.

These restrictions will affect non-essential activities, like bars closing and restaurants dropping to 60% capacity.

The secretary for foreign relations in Mexico says due to the red alert in place, the possibilities of bridge restrictions being lifted in the near future are slim.

In response to that, local officials are expressing their disappointment.

In a letter addressed to federal representatives, Mayor Pete Saenz called it a setback but says the solution is getting Mexicans vaccinated.

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says because of how intertwined both cities are, the longer we allow the virus to infect people from Nuevo Laredo, the greater the risk it poses to community members here.

Mayor Saenz also pleaded with Washington to send vaccines to border communities.

“What council has done is come up with a resolution to Washington basically saying, ‘Washington, please donate more vaccines to mexico and the Mexican officials, with all due respect, distribute them fairly throughout Mexico, more so on the border area.’”

Mayor Saenz expressed the need to lift bridge restrictions to allow Mexicans with tourist visas to come get vaccinated, just like those who were allowed to fly in to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol
Former President Trump visits McAllen
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Authorities asking for information regarding child
Zapata authorities asking for help identifying child
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Alleged undocumented immigrant found dead off highway
Alleged undocumented immigrant found dead off highway

Latest News

tese
tese
Nineteen people killed in Reynosa
Nineteen people shot and killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas
Mexican sinkhole larger than a football field
Mexican sinkhole now bigger than a football field
File photo: Mexico
Eight die after shootout in Nuevo Laredo