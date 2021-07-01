Nuevo Laredo reinforces health restrictions amid COVID cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID cases are rising in Tamaulipas, placing our sister city back on red alert.

The city of Nuevo Laredo is returning to phase one, which means new health restrictions are being put in place by state officials.

At least 16 other cities in the state are also being included in these measures.

These restrictions will affect non-essential activities, like bars closing and restaurants dropping to 60% capacity.

The secretary for foreign relations in Mexico says due to the red alert in place, the possibilities of bridge restrictions being lifted in the near future are slim.

In response to that, local officials are expressing their disappointment.

In a letter addressed to federal representatives, Mayor Pete Saenz called it a setback but says the solution is getting Mexicans vaccinated.

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says because of how intertwined both cities are, the longer we allow the virus to infect people from Nuevo Laredo, the greater the risk it poses to community members here.

Mayor Saenz also pleaded with Washington to send vaccines to border communities.

“What council has done is come up with a resolution to Washington basically saying, ‘Washington, please donate more vaccines to mexico and the Mexican officials, with all due respect, distribute them fairly throughout Mexico, more so on the border area.’”

Mayor Saenz expressed the need to lift bridge restrictions to allow Mexicans with tourist visas to come get vaccinated, just like those who were allowed to fly in to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.