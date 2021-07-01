Sunny the Gecko helps shine light on Imaginarium’s Fourth of July Parade

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Sunday, July 4th, the Imaginarium of South Texas will be hosting their Fourth of July Parade.

The parade will happen from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will start in front of the Imaginarium.

As part of the celebration, those taking part will walk to the old Sears building and back.

Attendees are encouraged to dress patriotically, decorate their strollers, or show their patriotic pride in any way they can.

There will also be a contest taking place for the most patriotic outfit and best wagon/stroller where the winner will receive a $50 gift certificate.

The deadline to register is on Saturday, July 3rd, before 7:00 p.m and registration must be made at the Imaginarium.

The parade fee is $5 per person with no meal while members will be able to get in for free.

Another option is the $10 parade fee --which includes admission to the museum and meal-- for non-members while members will only pay $5.

This year’s festivities will be also be a bit different.

The Imaginarium will be hosting a party afterwards so parents and children are more than welcomed to attend.

Jaime, with the Imaginarium, also spoke to us about the science of fireworks. Don’t miss it!

