Sunny with a chance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to start the month of July in the 90s and with a slight chance of rain.

On Thursday, we’ll start in the mid-70s and see a high of about 97 degrees.

Things will get hotter on Friday, as we bounce back to the upper 90s almost nearing the triple digit temperatures.

Then on Saturday, temperatures will remain the same, but we’ll get a 20 percent chance of rain.

Then on the Fourth of July, we’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain, and highs at 97 degrees.

These chances of rain will increase as we head into Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to fluctuate between the mid-90s and upper 90s from Monday to Wednesday of next week.

Overall, expect hot and humid temperatures, but don’t forget that raincoat or umbrella wherever you go!

