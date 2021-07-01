Advertisement

Suspect who stole ambulance heading to face judge

Suspect who stole ambulance heading to face judge
Suspect who stole ambulance heading to face judge(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man facing several charges for stealing an ambulance and crashing into a DPS vehicle back in May will be arraigned on a federal charge next week.

According to the federal docket, Alberto Medina will face a judge in Laredo on July 8th.

Medina allegedly stole an ambulance unit after medical personnel was called out to the tourist bureau north of I-35 for a man who was “showing erratic behavior.”

Upon arrival, it’s said the man aggressively ran towards the ambulance and sped off in it.

The case ended on mile maker 52 when the driver, identified as Medina, crashed into the DPS SUV.

Medina’s federal charge is one count of high-speed flight from immigration checkpoint.

He could face up to 5 years in prison, if convicted.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also charged Medina with the following: unauthorized use of motor vehicle, evading arrest detention with vehicle, attempted capital murder of a peace officer or firearm and aggravated assault against public servant.

