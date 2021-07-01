Advertisement

U.S. Customs and Border Protection addresses agent’s arrest

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol agent was arrested for driving drunk while on duty on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent KGNS a statement regarding the arrest:

“A Laredo sector Border Patrol agent who was on duty was arrested in Laredo on June 28 by Laredo Police Department. The arrest resulted from the agent colliding with a parked tractor trailer.”

They add that an investigation is being done by the Laredo Police Department.

Michael Cruz, age 37, has been charged with accident involving damage and driving while intoxicated.

