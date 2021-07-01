Woman accused of injury child with keys

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A woman is facing child abuse charges after allegedly hitting her son with a set of keys.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Zelina Echeverria in the case.

The case unfolded on May 13 when officers were called out to an injury to a child report at the Child Protective Services Building at 4611 Foster Avenue.

Officers spoke with a CPS worker who stated she was making home visits at Echeverria’s house and found the child was bleeding from his right ear.

According to reports, the child was taken to the hospital where he told the doctor that his mom had hit him with a set of keys that caused the injuries.

Echeverria was arrested and charged with injury to a child.

