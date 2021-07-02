Advertisement

Authorities transfer inmate through international bridge

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For a few minutes, bridge number 2 remained at a standstill on Thursday afternoon as authorities from the U.S. and Mexican side met up to hand over a suspect.

In a video taken by a viewer who was traveling into the U.S., units and officers from both sides of the border can be seen on the bridge.

After a short interaction, one Mexican unit turns around and heads back into Mexico.

KGNS reached out to U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement about this exchange and we were told by ice officials that a Mexican citizen wanted for robbery and fraud was handed over to Mexico’s authorities.

However, the person was not identified.

ICE says there were no issues in the hand-off.

