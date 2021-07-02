Advertisement

CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to chicken

If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for...
If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.

The advisory is due to a listeria outbreak being investigated by the agency’s Food and Safety Division.

So far, three people have gotten sick in two states, and one of those people died. More people could have been affected.

The outbreak is linked to precooked chicken and all the people involved ate foods served at a long-term care facility or hospital.

People at higher risk for listeria infection are pregnant women, babies, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC advises avoiding cold dishes made with precooked chicken, such as deli chicken salad and salads with chicken found in a deli or store’s refrigerated section.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol
Former President Trump visits McAllen
Woman arrested for inuring child
Woman accused of injury child with keys
Laredo Police looking for suspects
Viewer discretion advised: Laredo Police look for suspects in attack
Authorities transfer inmate through international bridge
Authorities transfer inmate through international bridge
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 126
A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according...
Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says
City of Laredo Prepares to host career fair
City of Laredo prepares to hold career expo
City of Laredo Prepares to host career fair
Laredo Career Expo