City adjusts how to communicate COVID rate

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - How the city communicates with the public and initiates safety measures when it comes to COVID is changing.

Effective immediately, the COVID positivity rate will no longer be used as a standard to evaluate data.

Instead, the Health Department will focus on the hospitalization rate.

This rate will then determine the city’s level of severity, a level one being the least severe and a level four being the most.

Currently, Laredo stands at a level one.

Health officials say the changes were made after a continuous decline of COVID-19 cases that they attribute to an increase in vaccinations.

