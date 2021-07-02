Advertisement

City to announce details of 2021 Career Expo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local job-seekers will have a chance to see what positions are available in the city.

On Friday morning, the city along with the HR Department will hold a press conference to discuss details of the 2021 Career Expo.

Organizers will go over the scope of the expo, procedures and which departments will be involved.

In an effort to fill over 170 vacant positions, the city is planning an event where potential employees can visit each department and assess career opportunities.

Some of the departments taking part are parks and recreation, anima control, solid waste, traffic, utilities, police and fire.

The conference will take place at 10 a.m. meanwhile, the career expo itself is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14 at the Sames Auto Arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The conference will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol
Former President Trump visits McAllen
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Woman arrested for inuring child
Woman accused of injury child with keys
Authorities asking for information regarding child
Zapata authorities asking for help identifying child
Man gets 10 years probation for sexual assault
Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for sexual assault

Latest News

Fourth of July festivities
City to hold Fourth of July festivities
City to hold career expo
City to announce details of 2021 Career Expo
Yolanda Villarreal
Party in the USA
LC names interim president
LC Board selects interim president