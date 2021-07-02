City to announce details of 2021 Career Expo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local job-seekers will have a chance to see what positions are available in the city.

On Friday morning, the city along with the HR Department will hold a press conference to discuss details of the 2021 Career Expo.

Organizers will go over the scope of the expo, procedures and which departments will be involved.

In an effort to fill over 170 vacant positions, the city is planning an event where potential employees can visit each department and assess career opportunities.

Some of the departments taking part are parks and recreation, anima control, solid waste, traffic, utilities, police and fire.

The conference will take place at 10 a.m. meanwhile, the career expo itself is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14 at the Sames Auto Arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The conference will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

