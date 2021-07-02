Advertisement

City and county officials hosting July 4th events

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This weekend, city and county officials will hold two separate Independence Day events.

The first one will take place tomorrow, July 3rd at Independence Hills Park.

Families will be able to get free entrance to the pool from 2:00 p.m. to 9 p.m., listen to some free music and, of course, enjoy the fireworks display at 9:30.

There will also be some food vendors, water games and contests.

The second event will take place on Sunday, July 4th, at the Freddy Benavidez Sports Complex from 4 P.M. to 10 P.M.

There will be plenty of local food vendors and grilling stations are first come, first serve.

The fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m.

