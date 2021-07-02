City to hold Fourth of July festivities

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s going to be a party in the USA as the city celebrates the Fourth of July!

This weekend, city and county officials will hold two separate Independence Day events.

The first one will take place on Saturday, July 3rd at Independence Hills Park.

Families will be able to get free entrance to the pool from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., listen to some free music and of course enjoy the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

There will also be some food vendors, water games and contests.

The second event will take place on Sunday July 4th at the Freddy Benavidez Sports Complex from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be plenty of local food vendors and grilling stations are first come first serve.

The fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m.

