City of Laredo prepares to hold career expo

By Barbara Campos
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local job seekers have a chance to become a city employee as the City of Laredo prepares to hold a career fair.

If you’re looking for a job, be ready with your business casual attire, your resume on hand, and your ID, because you’ll have an opportunity to get a job offer at the city’s upcoming career expo.

The City of Laredo 2021 Career Expo will have 170 openings in over a dozen city departments.

Some of these openings include building development services, health, public traffic, utilities, code enforcement, police, and fire.

The career fair will be at the Sames Auto Arena.

Job seekers can visit each department and know more about career opportunities.

Some candidates will even be able to walk out knowing as a new city employee.

The expo will take place on Wednesday, July 14th —but the city is encouraging community members to get a head start and apply now at www.laredocityjobs.com

