Don’t get burned this Fourth of July!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, many residents will celebrate our nation’s independence with food, folks and of course fireworks; however, when playing with fire, there are a few things to know before you light up the night sky.

The Fourth of July can be a very family fun holiday, but it can also be a very busy day for our local firefighters.

The sounds of explosions in the sky and colors bursting in the night sky are just some of many traditions people will be taking part in this Sunday.

Gilbert Aguilera with Alamo Fireworks is just one of many pyro-experts who is getting others ready to celebrate the holiday with a bang.

He says that what people enjoy most about the Fourth of July is the sounds and the colors of the fireworks.

While playing with fire may be fun for some, these activities can turn tragic in the blink of an eye.

Laredo Firefighter Ricard Oliva Jr. says during the Fourth of July holiday they see an increase in fire-related injuries, especially when it comes to young children.

Oliva says the best way to avoid getting injured or spreading a fire is to have a fire extinguisher handy or a bucket of water.

According to a report by the U.S. Consumer product safety commission, roughly 18 people died in firework related incidents last year, and over 15,000 were sent to the hospital which is why Oliva believes you should leave the festivities to the experts.

Oliva says, the fire department does not condone the use of fireworks; instead, they ask that you leave these devices to the professionals.

The fire department would like to remind the city that it’s illegal to light fireworks within the city limits, and those who are caught could face a hefty fine of up to $2,000.

