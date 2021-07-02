Advertisement

DPS finds $300,000 inside truck on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of dollars are found inside a vehicle by state troopers during a traffic stop.

Wednesday night, a trooper stopped a truck traveling down I-35 near mile marker 64 for a traffic violation.

They searched the truck at the I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint in Webb County.

That’s when they found plastic wrapped bundles with money.

Border Patrol helped by providing equipment and personnel to locate it.

It’s said that the money was hidden inside a compartment underneath the passenger seat.

The driver was identified as 65-year-old Hugo Alfredo Mendoza Martinez from Katy, Texas.

He was charged with money laundering and taken to the Webb County jail.

