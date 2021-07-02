Advertisement

It’s a party in the USA!

Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are about to get heated, as we get ready to celebrate our nation’s independence.

On Friday, we’ll start out rather humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees.

Things will stay in the upper 90s and hundreds all weekend long. Hopefully your Fourth of July plans include a pool or a beach because it’s going to be a hot one!

On Saturday expect a high of 100 and a high of 99 on Sunday.

Now, those chances of rain will make a comeback next week. On Monday, we are looking at a high of 100 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will only increase as we head into the week.

On Tuesday, we’ll see a high of 90 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Then on Wednesday we’ll drop to the upper 80s and see a 60 percent chance of rain that will carry on into Thursday.

Overall don’t worry about the rain until next week. Until then, just enjoy your holiday weekend!

