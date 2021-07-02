It’s a party in the USA!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are about to get heated, as we get ready to celebrate our nation’s independence.

On Friday, we’ll start out rather humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees.

Things will stay in the upper 90s and hundreds all weekend long. Hopefully your Fourth of July plans include a pool or a beach because it’s going to be a hot one!

On Saturday expect a high of 100 and a high of 99 on Sunday.

Now, those chances of rain will make a comeback next week. On Monday, we are looking at a high of 100 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will only increase as we head into the week.

On Tuesday, we’ll see a high of 90 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Then on Wednesday we’ll drop to the upper 80s and see a 60 percent chance of rain that will carry on into Thursday.

Overall don’t worry about the rain until next week. Until then, just enjoy your holiday weekend!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.