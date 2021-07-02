Advertisement

Laredo BurgerIM shares menu items for July 4th

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With a wide variety of burgers, including vegan-friendly options, BurgerIM might just have something for everybody.

This morning we were treated to a feast of fan favorites and July 4th inspired choices.

From the jalapeno popper burger to the mac-and-cheese burger, we couldn’t get enough of these menu choices.

Located at 2413 Jacaman Unit 7, BurgerIM is near the Laredo Energy Arena and Hollywood Theatres.

They can be reached at (956) 704-5656.

