Laredo Health Authority gives July 4th Statement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fourth of July weekend is here and as we celebrate with our loved ones, Laredo’s Health Authority is asking everyone to take precautions as we try to keep safe from COVID-19.

In a statement he sent to KGNS he says, “We would like to strongly advise individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially in light of recent increases in contagious variants spreading across Texas and the Country. Locally, it is also highly recommended to continue to wear masks in close proximity to others, small indoor settings, and traveling internationally, when the vaccination status of those around you is unknown.”

