Advertisement

LC Board selects interim president

LC names interim president
LC names interim president(Laredo College)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College has chosen its interim president to take the helm after Dr. Solis’ departure.

The LC Board of Trustees unanimously voted in the special meeting to appoint Dr. Marisela Rodriguez Tijerina, current vice president of academic affairs to lead the college starting July 9.

The LC Board President Lupita Zepeda says based off her past experiences; the board is confident in her ability to lead the college.

In the meantime, Laredo College has already formed an ad hoc executive search committee that will begin the search for the eighth president.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol
Former President Trump visits McAllen
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Woman arrested for inuring child
Woman accused of injury child with keys
Authorities asking for information regarding child
Zapata authorities asking for help identifying child
Man gets 10 years probation for sexual assault
Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for sexual assault

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
Party in the USA
Seven day forecast
It’s a party in the USA!
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
Authorities transfer inmate through international bridge
Authorities transfer inmate through international bridge