LC Board selects interim president

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College has chosen its interim president to take the helm after Dr. Solis’ departure.

The LC Board of Trustees unanimously voted in the special meeting to appoint Dr. Marisela Rodriguez Tijerina, current vice president of academic affairs to lead the college starting July 9.

The LC Board President Lupita Zepeda says based off her past experiences; the board is confident in her ability to lead the college.

In the meantime, Laredo College has already formed an ad hoc executive search committee that will begin the search for the eighth president.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.