Local airport to see a rush of passengers during July 4th weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a slow down due to COVID-19, air travel is picking up this summer, especially with the holiday weekend approaching.

Airport officials say summer is one of the busiest times for travel.

This 4th of July weekend, the Laredo International Airport expects to see a rush, but they say they are ready to handle the surge of passengers these next few days.

“Considering now that it’s the 4th of July weekend, I would say if not 100%, near to it,” said Jeffrey Miller, airport director. “So I would say expect a full flight.”

The airport looked calm on Thursday, but come this weekend, it won’t be.

KGNS caught up with a family who was taking off ahead of the holiday weekend after a long break from travelling.

“We’re going to see our daughters in California because they didn’t come in for Thanksgiving or Christmas, so this is the first opportunity we’ll have to see them in over a year,” said Jaredo Castillo.

After being apart from their loved ones due to COVID, they are finally on the move again.

“I think it’s just good that we’re finally able to do it again. We’re hoping that we can get to some normal.”

With people becoming confident in travelling again, the Laredo International Airport is seeing higher flight numbers than in 2019 when they had about 8,000 passengers a month.

“Now we’re seeing higher numbers, back to 10, 11, 12 thousand passengers monthly come through the airport, so more flights, more passengers, about double the activity.”

Typically, summer is a busy time at the airport and they’ve already seen a rush, just like other parts of the country.

“In 2019 we were seeing roughly 2 and a half million fly daily across the whole national air space fly daily and were starting to see those numbers return.”

With hundreds of delays and flight cancellations due to lack of employees nationwide, that’s not the case here at home.

“They didn’t pair down staffing here but they did across and we’ve seen the cancellations of certain airlines as they ramp up on this increased activity.”

If you’re planning on flying out of the Laredo airport for the 4th of July weekend, officials say flights are on track.

Don’t forget masks are still required for anyone boarding a plane.

Airport officials also remind the community about their on-site free COVID-19 testing located next to the ticket booths for both passengers and non passengers.

Results are ready in 15 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.