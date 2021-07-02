LPD encourages safe July 4th Practices

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Prevention is on the Laredo Police Department’s mind -- especially with the many celebrations taking place this weekend.

Between city sponsored events, firework shows, pool parties, and more, LPD is reminding everyone to practice safe habits.

Their number one message is to be careful since they have already reported several drowning -- even though we’re not halfway through the summer.

Fellow Laredoans are urging each other to do the same.

“You have to take care of your kids. If you’re going to drink, drink safely and not around the kids, because if you drink around the kids, you’re not going to be able to take care of them,” said Jonathon Carreon, a resident enjoying the first day of his weekend. “You’re going to be in other places instead of taking care of the kids.”

With events throughout the weekend, police are saying its easy to lose focus from one moment to the next.

Some safety tips include to have a designated driver, limit alcohol intake, and securing dangerous areas -- like pools.

