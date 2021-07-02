Advertisement

Man convicted for trying to export guns and ammo into Mexico

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo federal jury convicts a 64-year-old man for trying to export firearms and ammunition into Mexico.

The jury deliberated for less than six hours before convicting Jose Rafael Vasquez from Dallas following a two-day trial.

According to the court, Vasquez tried to exit the country into Mexico through a Laredo bridge when officers found several suspicious bundles in the truck

After further inspection, officers found rifles, handguns, handgun magazines and over 4,000 rounds of ammunition hidden inside.

The jury heard testimony that these weapons were expensive and highly prized by senior members of criminal organizations in Mexico.

The defense tried to convince the jury that Vasquez did not know about the items inside the vehicle.

However, it’s said that they did not believe his claims and found him guilty as charged.

Judge Diana Saldana presided over trial and will set sentencing for a later date.

Vasquez faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

