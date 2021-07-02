More than two dozen undocumented immigrants found in west Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last night in west Laredo, police worked with another agency to shut down an alleged stash house.

At the 2100 block of Guatemonzin, officers knocked at a home, and according to reports, no one answered the door.

Since police did not have access to search the home, they asked for a search warrant.

“They waited for a search warrant and they actually got it and then went back inside of the home. Inside, they found 29 people who were here in the country illegally,” said investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department.

After that, U.S. Border Patrol got involved.

Border Patrol agents arrested all 29 individuals and took over the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.