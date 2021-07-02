Advertisement

Report: scuffle leads to stabbing on Tilden

Officers learned an argument had broken out that resulted in an 18-year-old victim being stabbed in the face
Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police Department(Laredo Police Department)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Yesterday, Laredo police received a call from an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Tilden Avenue.

Dispatchers were alerted that several males were in a fight and that one of the male subjects had been stabbed.

Laredo officers arrived on scene and secured the location.

According to reports, one person, an 18-year-old, had been stabbed in the back and in the face.

The victim had been rushed to LMC by a family member for medical treatment.

Eduardo Rocha, age 17, was charged with Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a weapon.  

At this time the case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol
Former President Trump visits McAllen
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Woman arrested for inuring child
Woman accused of injury child with keys
Authorities transfer inmate through international bridge
Authorities transfer inmate through international bridge
Authorities asking for information regarding child
Zapata authorities asking for help identifying child

Latest News

LC announces interim president
LC announces interim president
Fourth of July festivities
City to hold Fourth of July festivities
City to hold career expo
City to announce details of 2021 Career Expo
City to announce details of 2021 Career Expo