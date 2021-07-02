Report: scuffle leads to stabbing on Tilden
Officers learned an argument had broken out that resulted in an 18-year-old victim being stabbed in the face
Published: Jul. 2, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Yesterday, Laredo police received a call from an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Tilden Avenue.
Dispatchers were alerted that several males were in a fight and that one of the male subjects had been stabbed.
Laredo officers arrived on scene and secured the location.
According to reports, one person, an 18-year-old, had been stabbed in the back and in the face.
The victim had been rushed to LMC by a family member for medical treatment.
Eduardo Rocha, age 17, was charged with Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a weapon.
At this time the case is still being investigated.
