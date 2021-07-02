Report: scuffle leads to stabbing on Tilden

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Yesterday, Laredo police received a call from an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Tilden Avenue.

Dispatchers were alerted that several males were in a fight and that one of the male subjects had been stabbed.

Laredo officers arrived on scene and secured the location.

According to reports, one person, an 18-year-old, had been stabbed in the back and in the face.

The victim had been rushed to LMC by a family member for medical treatment.

Eduardo Rocha, age 17, was charged with Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a weapon.

At this time the case is still being investigated.

