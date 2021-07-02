Advertisement

Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.(Nadezhda1906 | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good.

While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact.

Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy makers about the potential impacts of spanking.

The Lancet summarized these findings and identified several key themes, including evidence that shows “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.”

Instead, the report suggests that spanking predicts increases in child behavior issues over time, adding there is evidence of a dose-response relationship.

Spanking also increases the risk of involvement with child protective services, according to the summary.

“The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted,” the report concluded.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol
Former President Trump visits McAllen
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Man in custody after gaining access into KGNS building
Woman arrested for inuring child
Woman accused of injury child with keys
Authorities asking for information regarding child
Zapata authorities asking for help identifying child
Man gets 10 years probation for sexual assault
Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for sexual assault

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke following the monthly jobs report Friday, calling it "historic...
Biden on jobs report: Historic progress
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
LIVE: Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
A Nevada driver hydroplaned and flipped a vehicle over an interstate median.
Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury
A big party is thrown for a Minnesota woman's 100th birthday.
Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too