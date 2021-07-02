Texas State Rep. Richard Raymond submits proposal for special legislative session

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -State Representative Richard Raymond is hoping to have his proposal heard during the upcoming Special Session of the Texas Legislature.

Representative Raymond will be introducing legislation to allow Texas citizens to vote on a property tax cut this November.

However, the governor would have to add the proposal to the agenda to be considered.

The representative says he is looking to grant some relief to homeowners in the state.

“I think that people in Texas need help with their property taxes,” he told us. “I have fought for a long time to bring down property taxes. We have close to $12 billion in the Rainy Day Fund. My bill would take $5 billion in that, let people vote on whether or not to use that on the property tax cut. So I’m asking the governor to put that on the list.”

Between the pandemic and the winter storm, Representative Raymond says homeowners have been through a lot in the past few months.

The special session is set to begin next week on Thursday, July 8th.

