Viewer discretion advised: Laredo Police look for suspects in attack

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is seeking the identities of the male subjects shown in the video above.

On June 27, 2021 at approximately 1:00 AM an assault took place outside of an establishment located at the 5000 block of E Saunders St.

If you have any information regarding the identities of the subjects shown in the video, you are being asked to contact the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800.

