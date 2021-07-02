Advertisement

Viewer discretion advised: Laredo Police look for suspects in attack

The Laredo Police Department is seeking the identities of the male subjects shown in an assault caught on camera
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is seeking the identities of the male subjects shown in the video above.

On June 27, 2021 at approximately 1:00 AM an assault took place outside of an establishment located at the 5000 block of E Saunders St.

If you have any information regarding the identities of the subjects shown in the video, you are being asked to contact the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800.

