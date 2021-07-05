Advertisement

$1 million worth of drugs caught at Laredo bridges

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over $1 million worth of drugs are found at two Laredo bridges during four different incidents.

The first seizure happened last Monday on bridge two.

CBP officers found seven pounds of cocaine and over two pounds of meth in a person’s belongings.

That same day a second incident happened at bridge four when officers found over 11 pounds of meth inside a truck.

At the same bridge that evening, agents found over 19 pounds of meth, 30 pounds of cocaine, and over 20 pounds of fentanyl in a shipment.

The final seizure happened on Tuesday where agents found seven pounds of meth inside a shipment.

In all, over $1.4 million dollars worth of drugs were seized.

