Allen West announces GOP bid for governor

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Texas GOP Chair Allen West used July 4th to announce he’s running against Governor Greg Abbott in the Republican primary.

West had been a frequent critic of Abbott’s COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates and will challenge the governor who is seeking a third term.

West is a former army officer and Tea Party Republican who served one term in congress, but was defeated in his re-election bid.

Although West is a vocal Trump supporter, Governor Abbott already has secured the former president’s backing in the primary.

