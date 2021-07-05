Advertisement

Border Patrol responds to lost migrant in distress

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescued an individual who was lost and in distress while trying to enter the U.S.

Agents received a call on Saturday morning and were able to locate the man using air support.

Once they arrived, they found out the man had suffered a sprained ankle and was unable to walk.

Agents rendered aid and took him to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

In the span of a week, roughly 20 undocumented immigrants have been rescued by Laredo sector agents.

Throughout the nation, over 9,000 individuals have been rescued by Border Patrol agents.

