Border Patrol responds to lost migrant in distress
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescued an individual who was lost and in distress while trying to enter the U.S.
Agents received a call on Saturday morning and were able to locate the man using air support.
Once they arrived, they found out the man had suffered a sprained ankle and was unable to walk.
Agents rendered aid and took him to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.
In the span of a week, roughly 20 undocumented immigrants have been rescued by Laredo sector agents.
Throughout the nation, over 9,000 individuals have been rescued by Border Patrol agents.
